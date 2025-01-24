Mumbai, January 24: The Union Budget for the upcoming year is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days. This will be the second budget of the Modi government's third term and her eighth consecutive budget, including one interim budget. Lets know the budget 2025 date, time and where you can watch the live stream.

The Union Budget is a yearly financial report that outlines the government's expected income and expenses for the coming year. It is crucial in defining the country's economic direction, influencing fiscal policies, and setting the budget distribution across different sectors. Budget 2025 Date and Time: When Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Present Union Budget 2025-26?

Union Budget 2025 Date and Time

The Union Budget 2025 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, at 11 am. Traditionally, the budget is announced on February 1 each year, but if it coincides with a weekend or public holiday, the presentation date may be adjusted. In this case, the budget will be presented on a Saturday, following the government's schedule and planning. Union Budget 2025–26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-Led Halwa Ceremony Marking Lock-In of Budget Documents To Be Held in Evening of January 24.

Where To Watch Union Budget 2025 Live

The 2025 Budget will be live on the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and PIB India YouTube channels. You can also watch broadcast live on DD News and Sansad TV.

