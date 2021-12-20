Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of the leading financing institutions in India, Fullerton India has made the loan process instant in just four clicks!

The NBFC has leveraged digitization to ease the hassle of the loan application process through its instant loan app and website. The lender's online portal also offers self-help tools like a personal loan eligibility calculator and EMI calculators where borrowers can calculate their monthly EMI pay out and the maximum loan amount they can avail of based on their eligibility. The tools are easy to use, and the results are as quick as their instant personal loans.

Fullerton India has been a leading NBFC that has been functional since 2007, and the lender currently has about 629* branches across India. The NBFC has several tailor-made solutions to suit your financial requirement and offers financial assistance for all purposes.

You can easily avail loan amounts up to Rs 25 lakhs with Fullerton India personal loan at an attractive interest rate of 11.99% per annum. You can choose to repay the loan between 1 to 5 years.

How to Avail of Fullerton India Personal Loan in Just 4 Clicks?

There are two ways that you can apply for a personal loan.

1. By visiting Fullerton India's official website

2. Installing the Fullerton India Instaloan mobile application from the Play Store or the App Store (for salaried borrowers only).

On reaching the homepage, navigate to the personal loan section and Click on the "Apply now" button. You will be redirected to the online loan application form, where you need to choose your employment type and register using your mobile number.

Once you verify your mobile number through an OTP verification, the page will take you to the next step, where you need to enter your loan amount and repayment tenure. It is recommended that you can calculate a suitable tenure using the personal loan EMI calculator beforehand. Understanding your loan affordability quickly with this tool will help you make an informed decision before proceeding with the loan.

In the next step, the page will redirect you to fill in your personal information. Enter all the details correctly and navigate to the next step. On the next page, you will be required to upload the below documents necessary for a personal loan which are:

* PAN and ID Proof

* Address Proof

* Age Proof

* Salary Slip for the last three months if you are a salaried professional

* Latest bank statements for six months

* Proof of Income and financial statements for self-employed professionals

Collating these documents in advance will take you through the loan process quickly. Once these documents are uploaded, you will also be asked to enter your employment details and bank account number to transfer the loan amount if sanctioned. Once you submit these details, the app will immediately notify you regarding your loan eligibility and the further process.

If you are eligible, the app or website will provide you with a tracking ID to track your application. The application will be quickly verified through digital processing and the customer care representatives from Fullerton India will contact you to take the process further. Shortly after this process, the loan will be sanctioned and you will receive the amount in your bank account within 30 minutes of approval.

Digital loans are paperless and convenient. You can easily avail of financial assistance at the comfort of your home without having to go through the hassle of waiting in long queues and preparing documentation. Be it starting a business, travelling abroad on an impulsive vacation plan or planning your dream wedding, it's never too late to get the funds if you have the Fullerton India Instaloan app in hand.

For more information,

Contact: 1800 103 6001

Timings: 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. (on all days except Sundays, 4th Saturday of the month and public holidays)

Website: www.fullertonindia.com

