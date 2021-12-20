Chennai, December 20: A six-month-old baby girl was drowned to death by her relatives in a water tub allegedly as a human sacrifice. The incident took place near Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district. Police have arrested three people including a woman and a tantrik.

The incident was uncovered after the Tahsildar informed the police about the death of the child according to a report in The Times of India.

Thirty-two-year-old Naseerudhin was married to Shaliha and had a baby girl. Naseerudhin's uncle Asaruddin was working abroad and had recently returned. Asaruddin used to fall ill often and his wife Sharmila Begum had checked with Muhammed Salim, a Muslim tantric who had told her to sacrifice a child without spilling any blood to save his life. MP Shocker: Two Sex Workers Killed in 'Human Sacrifice', Occultist Among Five Arrested

Sharmila Begum had reportedly plotted to sacrifice Shaliha's 6-month old daughter. On December 15, the body of Hajarah was found floating in a water tub in the backyard of their house. Without informing the police, the relatives had buried the body in a graveyard at Mallipattinam.

Shaliha said that she protested, but Sharmila Begum had pressurised her to bury the child in their backyard. Bihar Horror: Girl 'Sacrificed', Eyes Gouged Out to Prevent Miscarriage of Expectant Mother; Occultist Among 4 Arrested

The three accused have been booked under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 302 (punishment for murder), inspector Annadurai (in-charge of Sethubavachathiram station) said.

