Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Network People Services Technologies (NPST), a leading digital payment and fintech infrastructure provider, delivered strong performance in fiscal year 2025, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs45.20 crore and revenues reaching Rs180.62 crore. The company's strategic focus on innovation, market expansion, and operational excellence continues to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Financial Highlights for FY25

* PAT surged 68.09% year-on-year to touch Rs45.20 crore, up from Rs26.89 crore in FY24.

* FY25 revenue recorded a 38.68% year-on-year increase, growing to Rs180.62 crore, compared to Rs130.55 crore in FY24.

* Q4 FY25 PAT grew 16.69% quarter-on-quarter to Rs6.01 crore, up from Rs5.15 crore in Q3 FY25.

* Q4 FY25 revenue increased 20.93% quarter-on-quarter to Rs28.11 crore.

* EBITDA for Q4 FY25 rose 22.49% quarter-on-quarter to Rs10.51 crore.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs2 per share (face value Rs10), for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

"FY25 was a pivotal year for NPST. We launched a broad-based growth agenda anchored in our 'Innovate, Transform, and Grow' strategy to set the future course for our business," said Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO of NPST. It was a year driven by product innovation, strong customer focus, revitalized talent pipeline, and enhanced agility - directed towards long-term organizational success. As we step into FY26, we are well-positioned to scale value delivery and deepen our engagement with customers."

Ashish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, NPST, added; "We have delivered strong revenue growth in FY25, our third year in a row. The strength and sustainability of NPST's performance is a reflection of our business model that generates consistent recurring revenue, strong incremental margin, and healthy cash flow."

"Our strong financial performance in FY25 reflects NPST's focus on an innovation-led, execution-driven approach," said Savita Vashist, Co-founder and Executive Director of NPST. "Building on the positive momentum, we have strategically expanded into high-growth Middle East and North African (MENA) markets. The forward-looking move is aimed at scaling growth and broadening our impact, as we continue to execute against our strategy to deliver greater value across the payment ecosystem."

Key Business Highlights

* Major Offline Payments Contract: Secured a large order value from a major PSU bank to deploy the Qynx offline payments platform--encompassing QR and Soundbox--under both OPEX and CAPEX models.

* International Expansion: Established a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai to drive future growth across the MENA region.

* Strategic Partnerships: Partnered with Hyperface to enable banks address credit gap in the country via instant UPI-based credit access.

* Enterprise Wins: Secured multi-banking partnerships and repeat orders, reinforcing client confidence in NPST's platform reliability and service standards.

* Product Adoption: Secured orders for the Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform (RIDP), an AI/ML-based risk engine, further expanding the platform's footprint.

* Talent Growth: Increased workforce strength by 20% to support innovation and business scalability.

* Industry Recognition: Garnered top accolades at Bharat Fintech Summit 2025, Elets BFSI CXO Summit, and ET NOW Best BFSI Brands 2025 Awards, affirming NPST's leadership in the paytech space.

