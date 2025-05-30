Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs are currently ongoing and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already made their place in the final by beating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings will now wait in the Qualifier 2 for the winner of the Eliminator. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Eliminator at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on May 30. You can check the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator scorecard here. Only once in the history of the IPL play-offs, a team winning the eliminator has went all the way to win the IPL. It is always the top two teams who are favourites to win the title. Both MI and GT will want to change it. Mohammed Siraj Reveals Reason Behind Not Celebrating Wicket Of Rohit Sharma During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Gujarat Titans Pacer Says 'Have A Lot Of Respect For Him'.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

Gujarat Titans finished third in the IPL 2025 point table, after being in a comfortable position to be in the top two. They lost momentum near the end and lost consecutive games which led them to finish with only 18 points behind RCB and PBKS. With Jos Buttler having left, Kusal Mendis will make his debut for GT. This surely reduces some of the firepower GT packed from the top coupled with the consistency. They will want their untested middle order to step uo to the occasion and for the first time, use their impact sub for a batter like Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat and not for an extra bowling option.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand have lost Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks as they are off for International duty. Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka have replaced them and Richard Gleeson replaced a departed Corbin Bosch. All three of them have the probability to feature although Bairstow and Gleeson are the favourties to start. MI will want their bowling to be further bolstered and add either of Robin Minz or KL Shrijith or Raj Bawa to the batting down the order to give Tilak Varma more time in the top order. Both teams have been dealing with departures and incomings and will be a tough clash. GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League Clash.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.