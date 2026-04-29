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Agency News Agency News Business News | ObjectWin India Rebrands as FornaxTech; Focuses on AI-Led Transformation and GCC-Driven Global Delivery Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 29: ObjectWin India has rebranded as FornaxTech, reflecting its evolution into a capability-led organization aligned with the Fornax Group and focused on supporting AI-native enterprises, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and global delivery models.

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 29: ObjectWin India has rebranded as FornaxTech, reflecting its evolution into a capability-led organization aligned with the Fornax Group and focused on supporting AI-native enterprises, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and global delivery models.

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The move comes as enterprises accelerate investments in AI and expand GCCs as hubs for innovation, product development, and digital transformation.

FornaxTech will continue to build on ObjectWin India's established strengths in technology talent and solutions, while expanding its role in enabling capability development, execution alignment, and transformation outcomes.

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"This transition reflects where we already are and where we are heading," said Saurav Lenka, CEO of FornaxTech. "We are building on a strong foundation while expanding how we create value through deeper capability, global delivery alignment, and more integrated engagement in an AI-driven world."

As part of Fornax Group, the company will leverage broader capabilities, geographic reach, and enterprise relationships to support multi-market engagements and more complex transformation needs.

"This is an important step in strengthening a unified direction across the group," said Subrata Nag, Founder & Group CEO, Fornax Corporate Services. "It allows us to bring together talent, technology, and execution in a more cohesive way to support evolving enterprise needs in an AI-led, globally distributed landscape."

FornaxTech said it will focus on:

- Capability-led engagement across global teams and GCCs- Integration of talent, platforms, and processes- AI-native approaches to delivery and executionThe company's delivery framework is supported by ObjectWin India's CMMI Level 3 certification for Services, reflecting established process maturity, execution consistency, and scalability for enterprise engagements.

About FornaxTech

FornaxTech is a technology and talent solutions company focused on enabling enterprise transformation in an AI-native and globally distributed environment. As part of the Fornax Group, the company supports organizations with integrated capabilities across talent, technology, and execution.

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