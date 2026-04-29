Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Alleges Sexual Abuse by Music Composer, Labels Him ‘Epstein of Madras’

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Singer Swagatha S Krishnan, known for her hits in films like Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, has come forward with harrowing allegations of sexual abuse and systemic misconduct against a prominent Tamil music composer. In a recent interview, Swagatha described the individual as the "Epstein of Madras," alleging that he operated a predatory environment within his recording studio. ‘Karma Leaves Nobody’: Bengali Actress Reacts to Malayalam Director Ranjith Balakrishnan’s Arrest in Sexual Assault Case.

These revelations have sent shockwaves through the industry, with the singer now vowing to pursue legal action to protect other aspiring artists from similar experiences.

Swagatha Reveals Being Trapped Inside Studio

Swagatha detailed a disturbing pattern of behaviour, alleging that the composer utilised a soundproofed, high-tech studio environment to trap and intimidate women. She claimed the room was equipped with both visible and hidden CCTV cameras, which were allegedly used to record women without their consent.

"It was a soundproof room; even if I screamed, no one could hear me," Swagatha stated. She further alleged that the footage captured in these sessions was later used as a tool for blackmail and intimidation to ensure the victims remained silent.

Manipulation and Financial Control

Beyond the physical abuse, Swagatha described a sophisticated method of psychological grooming. She alleged that the composer would present himself as a mentor to build trust before creating a sense of emotional and financial dependence.

According to the singer, the composer targeted independent women, often borrowing money from them and delaying repayment to maintain leverage. This financial pressure, combined with the threat of damaging their professional careers, reportedly allowed the abuse to continue unchecked for years.

A Pattern of Serial Abuse

The singer revealed that after she began speaking about her experiences privately, she was contacted by several other women and even families of children, who shared similar stories. She characterised his actions as a "hobby," alleging that the recording of women in vulnerable positions was a recurring practice. Swagatha also touched upon the traumatic aftermath, noting that when she initially tried to distance herself, she was met with a smear campaign. She alleged that the composer and his family falsely accused her of theft and worked to discredit her within the industry circles.

Seeking Legal Recourse

Despite consulting lawyers and senior officials in the past, Swagatha admitted she was too fearful to file a formal complaint at the time. However, she has now expressed a firm determination to move forward with legal proceedings. Dileep Acquittal: Malayalam Actress, Sexual Assault Survivor, Reacts to Case Verdict, Notes Reasons Why She Lost Faith in Trial Court (See Post).

Watch Swagtha S Krishnans Full Interview:

"I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn't exist," she shared, highlighting the severe emotional toll that led her to seek therapy and temporarily relocate to Rishikesh. Swagatha emphasised that her current actions are not motivated by revenge but are a necessary step to ensure that the "trap" she fell into is finally dismantled for future generations of musicians.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Sivasankari Talks), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).