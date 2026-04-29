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A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the popular City Mall in Kota’s Jhalawar Road area on Wednesday morning, triggering widespread panic among visitors and staff. The blaze reportedly originated in a clothing showroom around 10:30 AM before thick smoke engulfed the premises. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, battling the flames for several hours. Local police and administration coordinated a swift evacuation of the building and nearby coaching institutes as a safety precaution. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as most shops were yet to open. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause. Ghaziabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Gaur Green Avenue Society In Indirapuram, Thick Smoke Triggers Panic Among Residents (Watch Videos).

Blaze Erupts on Second Floor of City Mall, Panic as Thick Smoke Fills Premises

STORY | Massive fire breaks out at Kota's City Mall A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the City Mall in Koa on Wednesday morning caudsing widespread panic. READ: https://t.co/tnOmPZ9u3S VIDEO: (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/3oxL5qGdzk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).