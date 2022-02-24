Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simpragma, one of India's voice automation pioneers, is marking its tenth year with double celebrations. After several successful installations in the microfinance and lending verticals, the Bengaluru-based technology company has made its foray into the insurance segment with its AIML enabled customer service automation platform, Breeze.

Simpragma is revolutionizing how customers interact with their organizations. Their contact center automation platform - Breeze is helping several companies in insurance, microfinance, fintech, eCommerce, telecom, and hospitality sectors in offering round-the-clock, instant, and accurate query resolution to customers at a fraction of the cost.

Yes, Bots can now talk to humans in a natural flow in their own language, much like humans would. This conversation can be on a phone, smart speakers, or web-based audio visual conferencing. The Breeze solution answers customer right on the customer care number, raises tickets, captures the whole conversation, and provides every metric. It can also call the customers on their registered and contact phone numbers to remind them of the due date, confirm their payment date or assist them in making the payment.

Breeze is available in both SaaS and On-Premise models at very attractive low-capex pricing models with subscription packages tailored to the requirements of small, medium and enterprise customers.

Simpragma was born in 2012 out of the dreams of 2 engineers Ankush Deshpande and Manjunath Hanasi, who quit their cushy software jobs to pursue their entrepreneurial calling.

Their interactions with business leaders during their projects brought them to realize that there was a great opportunity to contribute simple and pragmatic digital solutions in a world where disruptions are a rule. Simpragma soon made a name for itself as a reliable vendor for cutting-edge software solutions like low-code mobile banking app platform, back office process automation, HR services automation bot, in-flight entertainment edge computing, test automation, OTT deployment, sales intelligence, and a citizen grievance redressal automation platform for a state government, among others.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, Ankush Deshpande, said, "It is a wonderful ecosystem in India with digital transformation in IT industry supported by a push from the Government and Education sector. We are in a wave of growth here and am sure we will all emerge as a stream of startup organizations blooming into Industries that our next generations need."

Over the decade, Simpragma has carved a name for itself as a reliable partner for projects, especially in AI-ML, Cloud Engineering, and UX domains. It has successfully delivered on modernizing legacy Java systems, developing low code software, continuous delivery projects, and test automation.

Also, it has helped companies develop solutions in Home Automation, Field Force Management, Coupon Management, Edge Computing, Sensor-based tracking and customer self-service in Telecom, Banking, Ecommerce, Hospitality, and Airline industries.

Simpragma is poised for big growth in 2022 riding on the success of its contact center automation platform and a strong project calendar for the next year. Manjunath Hanasi reflected the buoyant mood at Simpragma when he added, "We recently set up our UK office to extend our services there, we will next be setting up offices in the U.S.A and the Middle-East."

Reach out to rohit@simpragma.com to book Breeze demo.

For more information on Simpragma's products, service and solutions, go to www.simpragma.com

