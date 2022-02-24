Realme, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the Narzo 50 smartphone today in India. The device will go on sale on March 3, 2022, at 12 noon, via Amazon India and Realme websites. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Narzo 30 Series. Realme Narzo 50 is the third device after Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A under the Realme Narzo 50 Series. Realme Narzo 50 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50 (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and more. Realme Narzo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 15,499.

