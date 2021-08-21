Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Learners of Gajera Global School, Surat celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a unique way by taking a pledge to reduce the use of plastic and promote the use of organic materials to contribute their bit in the global efforts to reverse climate damage and conserve Mother Nature.

The pledge was taken in the special assembly which was held for the occasion as part of the Gajera Trust Policy of integrating green education to its curriculum and pedagogy. Learners reiterated their commitment to a greener and more beautiful earth where weeds are as vital as flowers and fruits for the survival of the earth.

Gajera Trust has been consistently working towards creating a green school by integrating nature education with its curriculum for the past couple of years. In an effort to in still respect for nature in the minds of young learners, the school has created a green ecology around its compound thereby giving shelter to a variety of flora and fauna in the vicinity. The gardens on the terrace and the butterfly garden along the compound of the school have become a bio-diverse community of plants and small insects.

Apart from looking after the gardens, learners take part in a programme called Seed to Table in which they plant seeds, nurture them and finally make a dish out of the vegetable grown in the garden. This programme has been running continuously for the past two years with great success.

"Let's nurture the nature so that we can have a better future."

Individual efforts such as this can inculcate the much-needed sense of responsibility in children consequently creating to a generation more considerate to the earth and the environment.

For more information, please visit gajeratrust.org.

