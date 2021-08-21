Bengaluru FC will take on Bangladesh outfit Bashundhara Kings in their latest clash in Group D of AFC Cup 2021. The Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings clash in AFC Cup 2021 will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. Both teams had contrasting results in their competition opener. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Bengaluru 2–0 To Get AFC Cup 2021 Campaign Off to Winning Start.

Bengaluru FC faced ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening fixture, falling 2-0 to the Marines, meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings defeated Maldives’ Club Maziya SR&C in their first group match. Only one team from each group will advance to the next round and with both sides hoping to be there, they will be aiming to get all three points.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings clash in AFC Cup 2021 will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives on August 21, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of AFC Cup 2021 in India and will telecast the game on their channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels to watch the Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD will telecast the game in Hindi.

How To Get Live Online Streaming Of Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the live streaming of AFC Cup 2021 matches in India. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live action of Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings on online platforms. JioTV is also likely to provide the streaming of the match for its users.

