Saraikela (Jharkhand)/Banka (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, India's leading Cleantech Company, being into Development & EPC is awarded contract to build 30 (2 x 15) MWp of Solar PV projects in Bihar and 10.30 MWp in Jharkhand under Captive Open Access Mechanism for Shree Cement Limited (SCL).

With this addition, the order execution of Oriano Solar stands at approximately 750+ MWp with 400+ MWp commissioned & balance under development & execution, thereby cementing its position as India's leading Cleantech Company. Oriano ranks top 10 Solar EPC companies in Utility Segment. Oriano is targeting a Solar portfolio of 1+ GW by 2022.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Supply of Balance of Plant Equipments Erection, Commissioning, Testing & PGT including civil construction work. The SCL project site is located in Banka, Bihar for 2 x 15 MWp and Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand for 10.30 MWp.

Speaking on the achievement, Lokendra Singh, Co-founder & Director, Oriano Clean Energy said, "We are pleased to announce the new win of this esteemed solar EPC contract from SCL. We are committed to the best of Industry Quality, HSE, Engineering & Business Practices and delivering high-performing Assets and Asset Management. Oriano is one of the largest players in C&I Open Access Segment in the country."

Oriano is currently executing large-scale projects in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar & Jharkhand. Oriano is active in 12+ states in the country.

Shree Cement Ltd., established in 1979, is today amongst the top 3 cement groups in India and has a consolidated cement production capacity of 46.4 million tonnes per annum in India and a power generation capacity of 762.7 megawatts out of which green energy generation is 211 megawatts, and solar & wind is 43.74 megawatt.

The company with current market capitalization of INR 80,000 Crores is amongst the top 50 companies in India and is part of Nifty-fifty index. In terms of cost-efficiency, it is one of the lowest cost cement producers in India. The company also holds world records in project execution and is known for completing projects ahead of schedule. IRR of Shree Cement stock till 28th Feb. 2022, since its IPQ in 1985, stands at 25.72%.

The company is considered one of the most efficient cement producers and has received highest 5-star rating by international benchmarking firm Whitehopleman, UK in 2015. It was the second-highest on carbon-related metrics in the world cement industry as per the latest sector report released by the CDP in 2015. It was the second-highest on carbon-related metrics in the world cement industry as per the latest sector report released by the CDP in 2015. It is the first cement company in India to produce synthetic gypsum to replace natural gypsum in cent manufacturing, an effort recognized by the Govt. of India as proven R&D. It is the first Indian cement company to join Cement Sustainability Initiative of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Switzerland. Shree Cement was also nominated as 'New Sustainability Champion' by the World Economic Forum in 2011 after screening of over 1 million companies across the globe.

The company also has overseas operations in the UAE where it operates a 4.0 MTPA plant through subsidiary Union Cement Company. Shree Cement is also among the industry pioneers for the use of alternate fuel resources in the production of cement and today has one of the highest installed capacities of Waste Heat Recover Power Plants in the world cement industry.

