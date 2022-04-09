Lucknow, April 9: Customs officials at Lucknow Airport arrested two men for smuggling 224 grams gold worth Rs 11.91 lakh.

A customs official said that a passenger, who had reached Lucknow Airport from Sharja, was held on Friday.

"On the basis of passenger profiling, he was intercepted. During the scanning of his baggage, one 24 carat gold chain and five magnetic bracelets were found. On dismantling the bracelets, 40 small cut pieces of gold were recovered. The total weight of the gold was 224 grams worth Rs 11.91 lakh," said the official.

The passenger told the customs official that he had to hand over this to a receiver, who was waiting outside the airport. The person who had come to take the delivery of the gold was also nabbed. Uttar Pradesh: Man Awarded Death Sentence for Raping, Killing Five-Year-Old Niece

"The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The air passengers were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official. Both of them were produced before the court which, after hearing their contention, remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

