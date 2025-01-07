PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: OTEK, a startup in consumer electronics & computer accessories, today announced the launch of BM09, India's first AI-integrated Mouse for enhanced productivity and effortless multitasking. The BM09 has an extensive range of innovative features like voice typing, translation, OCR scanning, and smart AI tools and will be available for buying online on Amazon and the brand's website with a 10% discount, along with offline IT retail shops.

The launch of OTEK-BM09 is a significant milestone for OTEK, creating a product funnel where productivity meets effortless creativity. Intending to capture the growing electronics and computer accessories market in India with expected high demand, OTEK is targeting an extensive portfolio of potential customers: professionals, students, academics, creative professionals, content creators, and tech enthusiasts. The brand's long-term goal is to uniquely position and keep its leadership status in the space, paving the way for more innovative products.

As India's first AI-integrated Mouse, the BM09 has an AI Button that offers users instant access to OTEK's AI software. Furthermore, the product is also equipped with an OCR button for transforming images to text instantly and a voice button for seamless voice typing & commands. However, the highlight of the BM09 is the translation button on the left side, enabling multilingual communication and instant voice-to-text translation in 100+ languages in real-time. The BM09 can connect with multiple devices simultaneously through its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. Users can switch seamlessly between devices such as laptops, tablets, and desktops with a stable and low-latency connection.

Mr. Prashant Bora, MD & CEO of OTEK (A Bora Multicorp Venture), put forth the brand's vision associated with the launch of BM09, saying, "User requirements and innovative technologies will be critical factors for the growth of India's electronics & computer accessories market in the coming years. At OTEK, our vision is to supplement this shift with high-quality and affordable products that are reliable and easily manageable. With the launch of India's first AI-integrated Mouse, we are looking to transform how basic computer accessories are perceived in India while empowering users with our extensive support system, visibility, control, and confidence with innovative features. The BM09 has been designed with a comprehensive transformation of the computer accessories space in mind, and we stay confident at its potential and the next scope of growth."

The BM09 comes equipped with extensive innovative features that enhance productivity while making user operations simpler, smarter, and more connected. Through OTEK AI, users can undertake procedures like writing, problem-solving and learning new things. It also helps users with extensive operations like meeting notes, drafting weekly/monthly reports, SWOT analysis, essay writing, project proposals, legal documents and many more. The OTEK AI can also undertake complex procedures in creating presentations, spreadsheets, image generation, proofreading, summarization, OCR scanning and AI assistants in a fast, correct, and hassle-free manner.

The OTEK-BM09 stands for the brand's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into everyday tools, making technology smarter, more accessible, and user-friendly. With a weight of 92 grams, the BM09 is lightweight and is equipped with a 5.0/2.4GHz Wireless Connection for transmission mode, provides adjustable DPI sensitivity options: 800, 1200, 1600, 2400, and 4000 for precise cursor control and a Type-C Charging Port. The BM09 is also compatible with Windows 8/10/11, MacOS version 10.15 and above is available in two color variants, Black and White.

About OTEK:

Founded by Mr. Prashant Bora, MD, and CEO of OTEK (A Bora Multicorp Venture), an INR 5000 Cr revenue-generating organization, specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative products, its products are designed in New York (USA). Driven by Mr Bora's innovative vision, OTEK is looking to rapidly grow its product portfolio in the next 10 years. Furthermore, the company also emphasizes improving customer service and upholding its environmental commitment to provide high-quality, affordable, and innovative products without compromise -- a critical contributor to the brand's estimated net revenue of INR 150 Cr in FY 2025-26. Its robust managerial structure makes up a highly competent and expert boardroom and nationwide sales team -- actively contributing towards active offline and online sales.

OTEK is entirely funded by the holding company, Bora Multicorp, the largest India based four star rated export house for international trading of mobile telecom products with a turnover of INR 5000 Crores per annum. Plans for strategic growth funding are also in the pipeline for the brand which is driven by quality and innovation in the segments with CAGR of 20-25% for the next 10 years. The company has adopted an ambitious goal of revolutionizing the way electronics & computer accessories are perceived in the country through R&D and strategic interventions -- a crucial factor in comprehensively improving the general user experience.

