The phrase “Why should boys have all the fun?” was coined for a reason, highlighting the longstanding idea that enjoyment and freedom have often been exclusive to one gender. In this context, we see men embracing their playful side, revelling in the attention and excitement that comes with being unapologetically themselves. They’re letting loose, whether it’s through spirited activities, lively conversations, or simply enjoying each other's company, as if every moment is a cheerful celebration under a clear, sunny sky. This vibrant display of joy underscores a shift in societal norms, where everyone is encouraged to partake in the fun, regardless of gender. Is Loud Luxury the New Quiet Luxury? Men’s Fashion at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, Robbie Williams, Daniel Craig (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sunny Side Up

On a sunny Sunday afternoon at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on Rodeo Drive, we witnessed an electrifying showcase of the trendiest sunglasses, all flaunted by the coolest kids in LA. Wearing sunglasses with formal attire isn’t just a fashion choice; it’s a bold statement of confidence and a testament to feeling great in your skin. No matter the setting—whether it's lounging on the beach, partying in Ibiza, or mingling at the Golden Globes—sunglasses are the ultimate accessory for guys. This season has brought some seriously hyped brands into the limelight, making them a must-have for your retail therapy! Golden Globes 2025 Turns Date Night for Celebrity Couples.

Oliver Peoples

This brand serves up the must-have shades for today’s vibe, echoing the styles of legends like David Bowie from the ‘90s and modern icons like Roger Federer. From Brad Pitt and Whoopi Goldberg to Adrien Brody and Liam Neeson, not to mention pin-up favourites like Glen Powell and Andrew Garfield, it's all about embracing the Oliver Peoples moment.

Jacques Marie Mage

A favourite in Los Angeles, Jacques Marie Mage is renowned for its exclusivity in sunglasses and signature designs. Founded by French designer Jerome Jacques Marie Mage, JMM is celebrated for its bold aesthetics, premium materials, and unique sculptural designs. This brand is a must-add to your collection. Daniel Craig and Jeff Goldblum recently redefined its exclusivity at the Golden Globes, making it even more coveted. Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet.

Miley Cyrus, Ali Wong (Photo Credits: File Image)

Celine

Miley Cyrus turned heads showcasing a rock ‘n’ roll chic look with black Celine Triomphe CI40282U 01A Black Sunglasses, perfectly complementing her dazzling gown adorned with cutouts and sparkling crystals. Celine has been the go-to brand for women's sunglasses for the past three years, and this season, it’s solidified its place in fashion through Cool Miley’s signature style.

Prada

While Prada may be experiencing some ups and downs in their ready-to-wear lines, they continue to shine with their edgy styling and custom-made eyewear collection. Ali Wong stole the show at her second Golden Globe win, dressed in a custom Balenciaga ensemble, but it was the Prada PR A05V 16K102 glasses that truly grabbed the spotlight.

Cutler and Gross

Robbie Williams attended the premiere of his new biopic, Better Man, dressed in an embellished metallic suit complemented by Cutler and Gross Sun 1414 Translucent sunglasses featuring dark grey gradient lenses. Founded in London in 1969 by opticians Graham Coulter and Tony Gross, this British luxury eyewear brand stands out for its handmade frames crafted in Italy, exemplifying the best in fashion.

This year, eyewear emerged as a standout accessory, featuring everything from bold statement glasses to classic frames. The 2025 Golden Globes provided numerous unforgettable fashion moments, with eyewear playing a pivotal role in shaping the evening's standout looks. We selected the best looks from our favourite eyewear highlights at this year’s Golden Globes Red Carpet.

