Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Pajson Agro India Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to fund the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue up to 63,09,600 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Pajson Agro India Limited:

Pajson Agro India Limited is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into kernels for domestic and international markets. The company offers various grades of cashew nuts, processed and packaged in both bulk and consumer retail packs. It also markets select dry fruits under its white-label brand "Royal Mewa" through a mix of e-commerce platforms and offline distribution channels. Additionally, the company utilizes by-products such as cashew husks and shells for agricultural and industrial applications, generating added value from its processing operations.

