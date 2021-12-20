New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/ATK): India's leading fashion designer Pallavi Aggarwal has recently launched her new venture Paramitas by Pallavi Aggarwal offering exquisite and handcrafted heritage gold and diamond jewellery to lift everyday look.

With the launch of the new venture, Pallavi Aggarwal ensures to provide customers with authentic jewellery combined with modern-day designs. The curated jewellery line is perfect not just for the wedding ceremony but for every occasion be it Engagement, Sangeet, Mehendi, Reception, dinner party and many others.

Pallavi recently inaugurated her jewellery showroom, which carries the self-designed pieces of gold and diamond jewellery.

Paramitas By Pallavi Aggarwal Designer to the stars - Pallavi Aggarwal -whose portfolio boasts works with A-list celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Amrita Rao, Mehak chahal Rahul Roy and many more - has made a big leap into jewelry designing after proving her mettle as a fashion designer. Pallavi has named this new venture - Paramitas by Pallavi Aggarwal, and it comes as a refreshing collaboration between Pallavi Aggarwal and Divyanka Tripathi - who bonded over their love for fashion and fine jewellery.

Speaking of this switch, she said, "If someone thinks that fashion is only about clothes - they're very mistaken. Fashion is a beautiful thing, and to confine it to just clothing items, you're missing out on a lot! Yes, garments are important and so much work and thought goes into them, but accessories, jewellery, shoes - everything else is also a key component in the culture of fashion.".

"When I took the step towards becoming a fashion designer, I knew that I never wanted to back myself in a corner, or bound myself in a box. I wanted to explore all my ideas and go wherever my creativity takes me, and I've found a great place amongst jewellery. It's so fulfilling seeing my vision in gold - literally! And I'm very excited about sharing my new work with the world.".

The couturier celebrated the launch of Paramitas by Pallavi Aggarwal and her premier jewellery line with a lively evening involving a fashion show cum competition. Purvi and Simmi Mittal emerged as winners of the evening, with both of them taking home a gold coin. Divyanka Tripathi was also in attendance, wearing a stunning white sharara with dabka work. She accessorized her look with an ornate pashmina shawl and a statement kundan necklace.

Pallavi Aggarwal's new venture into the world of luxury jewellery has been received warmly by everyone, and Paramitas has created a buzz all over B-town. And from what we hear, she still has her foot on the pedal, and plans on continuing her work - both as a fashion designer and a jewellery designer.

