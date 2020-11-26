New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/Digpu): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2020.

Bhavin Patel - Owner and Founder of B STAR GYM is such a multifaceted personality who can be said to be a master of all but jack of few, as he at the age of 45, can manage his six businesses altogether at a go with varied nature. To name a few, he is a successor of a gas station that is more than a half-century old, owns a construction company, and designs luxury cars.

At one point in his life, Bhavin had to stay dependent on heavy medications to fight the imbalance and inactive body. But his resilient will-power urged him to take up the challenge to become medicine-free in six months. Weight training, running, and working on his diet were all the things that helped Bhavin get back to that toned abs and arms he has to die for.

The recuperation experiences and a meeting with actor John Abraham in the year 2011 contributed to Bhavin's passion for fitness, the fascinating conversations between the two fitness enthusiasts struck the bond of a lifelong friendship. They both are strictly against any type of drugs intake. In no time, actor John Abraham became a vital part of Bhavin's life even today, wherein they frequently communicate in a day.

Bhavin came up with the plan of B STAR Gym, and John offered to inaugurate the place himself. John showed so much confidence in Bhavin that he had to meet his words and so today, B STAR is considered to be the number one gym of Gujarat. Also, the entire gym equipment has been encrypted with the signature of John Abraham, which is patented. John Abraham stated in an interview that BSTAR GYM is one-of-a-kind gyms in India and can be compared to one of the best gyms in South Africa. Bhavin has trained several athletes for free, including Rutvik Bhatt, the fastest swimmer to win three gold medals and one bronze medal.

Breaking the pattern of regular gyms, he decided not to hire nutritionists and dieticians instead he prefers to attend to clients, understands their needs and body types, and then gives them a personalised plan for the miraculous results.

He is the youngest in the family, receiving much cheer to outperform at every opportunity. He staunchly believed that whatever he is today; he owes to his family's unconditional support and love, but Bhavin's world was shaken by the demise of his generous father in February 2020, who he looked up to as God. "My father taught me to accommodate others' needs before my own. He bestowed me with the value of this selflessness." To his fond memory, Bhavin constructed, and himself designed a futuristic minimalist building with 5-inch thickness dedicated to his father as a landmark of his legacy that he has got from him.

Bhavin Patel, being a commerce graduate, has designed cars for companies like Maruti, Honda, and Hyundai at the age of 23. He loves to modify them according to his penchant and make it an exclusive version of his own. Surprisingly, he understands the head and heart of cars just as any doctor would of his patients. His avidity for cars impelled him to work hard enough to own a garage with a collection of cars. His passion journey is also visible on www.passionvista.com and to know more email us at info@passionvista.com

Though this busy bee is short of 7 days in a week and needs 30hrs a day to quench his thirst for work, in his free time, loves staying home with his wife, daughter and dogs. His success mantra is simple to follow- "Pull in all your efforts every day with consistent hard work."

