Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday to be thankful is finally here and what better way to celebrate the day by sending some awesome and meaningful festive greetings! Like many other festivals, Thanksgiving is different as well. Many events are cancelled, and families are finding unique ways to celebrate the holiday with their closed ones, while still following the necessary COVID-19 precautions. Because family gatherings are a big no-no this year, Thanksgiving 2020 can be special with individuals sharing the holiday greetings to each other. In this article, we bring you Happy Thanksgiving 2020 greetings, HD images, Thanksgiving Day quotes, wishes, Turkey Day photos and more that are perfect for sending along with Facebook and Instagram posts and WhatsApp stickers.

Thanksgiving 2020 is different, yet celebratory. The spirit of the festival is alive among people across the US. They are opting virtual ways to celebrate the occasion. Turkeys and so many other recipes are the highlights of the day. Again, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Parade will be held, but without spectators. Because the way of celebration has been updated, Thanksgiving Day 2020 wishes and messages are more meaningful than ever. Check out our latest collection of Happy Thanksgiving greetings, HD images, Thanksgiving Day quotes, Turkey Day photos, WhatsApp stickers and more to send heartwarming wishes to your closed ones.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Harvest of Blessings, Good Health and Good Times. Happy Thanksgiving Day!

Thanksgiving 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s to Enjoying the Company of Good Friends and Family. I Wish You a Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Enjoy the Feast and the Company of Your Family on Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Enjoy This Celebration With Your Family Full of Laughter and Peace. Happy Thanksgiving Greetings!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: What a Crazy Ride This Year Has Been! We Are So Thankful for You and Your Family. Happy Thanksgiving!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers have made the festival celebration even more joyous and memorable. Sending stickers along with messages are a part of the festival celebration now. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. We wish you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

