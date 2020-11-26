How is mum-to-be Anushka Sharma treating herself these days? Well, she's making the most of her shooting life and trying to wrap her commitments before she goes on a maternity break. Anushka is expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli and the delivery will be somewhere in January 2021. The actress is currently in her third trimester and we admire her for her work ethics. While one would expect her to rest these days, she's out there completing her commitments, one at a time. Can Virat Kohli's Post Announcing Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Beat His Previous Golden Tweet Records?

Anushka's maternity wardrobe is making headlines for its simplicity. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan for making us so obsessed about maternity styling that we are duly taking notes from every expecting mother of B-town. While Bebo was more about being glamorous even during her pregnancy, Anushka prefers keeping it simple. The Zero actress is more into flowy silhouettes and her styling is all about being comfortable.

Anushka Sharma in Anita Dongre

Anushka Sharma maternity wardrobe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We saw her glowing pictures from the Diwali celebration and her white Anita Dongre outfit was to die for. Coming to her recent yellow mini dress, it belongs to the same designer house and it's quite appealing for your eyes. She paired it with white sneakers that complimented her outfit really well.

Anushka relishing every day of her pregnancy and is looking radiant than ever. One look at her happy face these days and you are content! Guess, it's time we start bookmarking all her multiple maternity looks for our future references.

