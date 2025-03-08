PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: On International Women's Day, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Plaanet Marathi, announced the launch of Plaanet Stree, India's first-ever OTT platform dedicated exclusively to women - by the women, of the women, and for the women. The platform will officially launch on May 1, 2025, Maharashtra Day, with seven distinguished women from diverse fields joining the grand announcement.

After four successful years with Plaanet Marathi OTT, which has hosted over 40 shows, Bardapurkar is expanding into new territory to celebrate and empower women through content tailored to their experiences. The platform will offer an array of content, including all-women podcast series, web films, and short films focused on women's lives, along with expert-led content by female doctors, astrologers, and chefs. Special emphasis will be placed on highlighting the contributions of rural women and female farmers, while also providing a platform for undiscovered women musicians and business leaders.

Citing demographic insights, Bardapurkar highlighted that India's female population, currently at 48%, is projected to surpass the male population in the coming years. In Maharashtra alone, by 2025, the sex ratio is expected to be 108.483 males per 100 females. "Women play an integral role in every household and industry. Personally, I am surrounded by four incredible women - my wife, mother, sister, and daughter. Their contributions to society, from leadership to essential services, are undeniable. With Plaanet Stree, we aim to create meaningful content that resonates with them," Bardapurkar stated.

While Plaanet Stree will launch in Marathi, it will soon expand to multiple languages, ensuring accessibility across India. Beyond streaming content, it will also include a women-focused marketplace, where users can buy and sell products online, alongside gamification and AI-driven engagement features.

Addressing recent challenges faced by Plaanet Marathi, including legal disputes, Bardapurkar reaffirmed his commitment to quality content and regional expansion. "Every company faces ups and downs. We trust the judicial system and will emerge victorious," he said. He further added, "Our current investors are aware of all the issues, and they have extended their support to this fabulous new venture."

As Plaanet Stree prepares for its historic launch, Bardapurkar signed off by stating: "This is more than just an OTT platform - it's a movement to empower women through storytelling, knowledge, and opportunities."

