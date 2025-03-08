Nagpur, March 8: A bizarre incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Nagpur, where a Class 11 student ran away with a 36-year-old mother of three. The victim was rescued by the anti-human trafficking unit of the crime branch after the teenager's parents had reported him missing, which led to the police registering a kidnapping case. Police officials said that the woman lived in the teenager's neighbourhood and used to visit a shrine which was also frequented by him.

According to a report in The Times of India, the teenager's father had spoken to the woman regarding his daughter's health. However, the teenager had befriended the woman and later the two became close to each other. On seeing his son's growing proximity with the married woman, the teenager's father pulled him up several times. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

It is also learned that the victim was even sent to a relative's place at Old Mangalwadi in order to ensure that he stayed away from the woman; however, the teenager decided to elope with the woman. Post this, the victim's parents approached Lakadganj police station where the police officials registered an offence of kidnapping. It is reported that the woman's family had also registered a missing complaint.

Later, the case was transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit, which traced the victim and reunited him with his family members. Senior inspector Lalita Todase said that the woman and the teenager were counselled. She also said that the woman was handed over to the Lakadganj police station where a case of kidnapping was registered. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Uses Secretly Recorded Private Videos To Coerce Ex-Colleague Into Sex, Arrested.

After her arrest, the woman was produced before the court, which granted her bail.

