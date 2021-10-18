New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/ATK): To protect and conserve the planet earth, 'I am an Earthian' movement has been launched with an impressive vision of 'a united Earthian family that celebrates and protects the only home that we have: Planet Earth.'

The initial "I am an Earthian'' campaign features real humans from all walks of life coming together to express that, first and foremost, above all other identities that they know themselves by, they are first and foremost, an Earthian.

Launched by Shailendra Singh - India's Serial Entrepreneur, he launched this movement on his birthday to pay his contribution towards bringing a change in the society and highlight rising concerns about environment and depletion of natural resources.

"Since the beginning of time, the use of 'divide and rule' by those in power has managed to segregate humankind. We have believed in our differences. But COVID19 proved to us that these divisions are all man-made. The virus does not discriminate by religion, caste, creed, color, political ideologies, geographical or financial boundaries. It has reminded us that: 'The World' is the ego of humanity. Earth is a reality, says Shailendra Singh while talking about the vision behind his movement.

But the Earth is suffering. There is no Planet B. We have to save our home."

Shailendra believes that the only way to achieve this is to unite against division and bring oneness and togetherness to the forefront of the human race.

Through social awareness campaigns, a planet-wide petition and white paper to be submitted to the United Nations, a global world tour meeting with decision makers and citizens of planet Earth and more, Shailendra hopes to inspire a paradigm shift away from a worldview that thrives on division, towards an 'Earthview' that celebrates our similarities, respects our differences and protects our one and only planet. He is, however, honest about the fact that uniting people and spreading love is a challenging proposition.

"Right now, it is just me, but I will gather momentum. I will gather your emotions, your signatures, your belief and, eventually, your action of unity. Together, we will say, "I am Earthian, you are Earthian, we are Earthian". We will shout, "Earth is our home and we will protect it and we will celebrate it and will leave it in a better shape than we found it!", he further added.

Throughout his illustrious career, Shailendra Singh has always strived to unite and spread love. Before the launch of IPL, he was bringing together India's biggest cricketers, entertainers, celebrities, politicians and fans in stadium-filling charity cricket matches. He united the international world of entertainment in free concerts for 100,000 fans at DY Patil to educate children, breaking global Facebook event attendance records. He united 1.4 billion Indians with his "One India, My India" anthem for good and pan-India road rally.

Shailendra concludes, "The sooner we realize that we are one family, the better it will be for planet Earth and for all of us. The time is now. We must all join together in this life-saving shift of awareness. We are Earthian. And this Earth is our only home."

