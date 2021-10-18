Chandigarh, October 18: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks in Ambala on Saturday night after a brawl. The police have so far arrested five people in this regard while six other accused are being tracked down. Reports inform that the deceased, identified as Mandeep, and his accomplices were following a combine machine after harvesting which hit some power cables and electricity supply to two houses got snapped. This led to a fight in which Mandeep was beaten up and later succumbed to his injuries. Haryana Shocker: Speeding Car Hits 6 People in Nilokheri, 2 Dead.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Mandeep, Harjot Singh, and Satbir were following Dinesh's combine machine post harvesting paddy, when it hit few power cables and the electricity supply to the houses of Dharmpal and Mamraj got snapped. Following which the Dharmpal and his family members started to fight with the driver. The deceased and his accomplices tries to calm the situation. However, Dharmpal and his allies allegedly started to beat Mandeep with iron rods and sticks. Haryana Shocker: Woman, Daughter Brutally Murdered With Axe for Money; Accused Arrested.

Mandeep was reportedly rushed to a hospital but died there. An FIR was registered against 11 people in this matter on Sunday. The accused have been booked under sections 148, 149, 323 and 302 of the IPC. SI Gurmail Singh was quoted by HT as saying, “Five accused have been arrested and police raids are underway to nab the rest." Investigation is underway to locate and track down the remaining six accused.

