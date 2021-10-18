Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant will officially host the 'Unleashed' event tonight. During the event, the company is likely to launch new M1X MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and a new Mac Mini. The launch event will commence at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST)and will be streamed live via Apple's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Apple AirPods 3 Likely To Launch Along With M1X MacBook Pro Models Next Week: Report.

The new high-end MacBook Pro is likely to come in two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch and could feature a flat-edged design, slimmer bezels for a modern look. As per a new report, Apple might remove the 'MacBook Pro' branding from the bottom of its display. By doing this, Apple wants to provide more screen space and splendid design to its users.

M1X Chip (Photo Credits: Apple)

The upcoming MacBook Pro is said to be powered by the new M1X chipset. The M1X processor will be introduced as the successor to the M1 chipset. It is rumoured to come equipped with a 10-core CPU which has eight high-performance and two-energy efficient cores.

Upcoming MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy)

In addition to this, the upcoming MacBook Pro is speculated to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Other features might include MagSafe magnetic charging, mini LED technology, a notch and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Apple AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: Apple Hub)

Apple is also expected to introduce AirPods 3 during the Unleashed event. AirPods 3 earbuds were likely to be launched along with iPhone 13 Series but it did not happen. In terms of design, AirPods 3 will carry a similar design as that of AirPods Pro. It might come with shorter stems, a redesigned charging case, active noise cancellation, spatial audio support. As per a report from DigiTimes, AirPods 3 went into production last month and is likely to be powered by a new chipset.

Apple Mac Mini (Photo Credits: Apple India)

As far as the upcoming Mac Mini is concerned, it is speculated to come with four Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port and two USB-A ports. As per YouTuber Jon Prosser, the updated Mac Mini will get a plexiglass-like top, which will be situated above the aluminium enclosure. It is also expected to come powered by the upcoming M1X processor and likely to retain the same design as that of the old model but will be smaller in overall size and footprint.

