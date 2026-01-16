New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station on Saturday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off four new the Amrit Bharat Express trains.

Also Read | 'Why Is He Hiding Like a Rat?': Chaos Erupts on IndiGo's Mumbai-Thailand Flight 6E 1085 After Pilot Refuses to Fly Beyond Duty Hours (Video).

"PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start tomorrow from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it... 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," Vaishnaw said.

"A budget of Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated by PM Modi for railway development in West Bengal," he added.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025: MCC Announces Fresh Round 3 Registration Window, Updates AIQ and State Counselling Dates.

Vaishnaw, who visited New Jalpaiguri railway station and looked at the construction site, said two new platforms are being added in the redevelopment of the NJP station.

"A new area is being developed as an IT hub... The maintenance facility of trains is also being expanded," he said.

PM Modi will pay a two-day visit West Bengal from January 17.

Apart from launching Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda on January 17, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore at a public function in the town.

On January 18, at around 3 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around Rs 830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district.

Prime Minister will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient, an official release said.

By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of four major railway projects in West Bengal, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernization of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.

These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in North Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region, the release said.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the electrification of rail lines between New Coochbehar-Bamanhat and New Coochbehar-Boxirhat, enabling faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations.

Prime Minister will virtually flag off 4 New Amrit Bharat Express trains - New Jalpaiguri- Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri- Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar - SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar - Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express.

"This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity. These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages," the release said.

Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services equipped with LHB coaches - Radhikapur - SMVT Bengaluru Express; Balurghat - SMVT Bengaluru Express.

"These trains will provide the region's youth, students, and IT professionals with direct, safe, and comfortable travel connectivity to major IT and employment hubs such as Bengaluru," the release said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the Dhupguri-Falakata section of National Highway-31D, a key road project that will improve regional road connectivity and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods in North Bengal.

The release said that these projects will play a vital role in building modern infrastructure creation and improved connectivity, strengthening the Eastern and North-Eastern regions as key growth engines of the Nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)