New Delhi, January 16: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for NEET PG 2025 counselling covering All India Quota (AIQ), central and state quota seats. As part of the update, the Round 3 counselling registration window has been reopened, offering another opportunity to eligible candidates.

According to the revised timeline, Round 3 AIQ registration and choice filling will remain open until January 26, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. MCC has also confirmed that one more online stray vacancy round will be conducted after Round 3. NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Controversy: FORDA Urges Centre to Roll Back Cut-off Reduction, Flags Risks to Merit-Based Admissions.

Revised State Counselling Dates

The counselling dates for state quota Round 3 and stray vacancy rounds have also been updated. The last date of joining against Round 3 seats in state counselling is February 6, 2026. MCC NEET PG 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here.

Eligibility Rules for Round 3 and Stray Vacancy

• Candidates freshly registering in Round 3 and not allotted any seat will be eligible for the stray/further rounds.

• Candidates who are allotted a Round 3 seat but do not join may exit, but this will lead to forfeiture of the security deposit and elimination from all further rounds of counselling conducted by MCC and DGHS.

Cut-off Percentile Revised

The counselling schedule has been revised following a reduction in the NEET PG qualifying cut-off percentile:

• General category: 7th percentile (103 marks)

• SC/ST/OBC: 0 percentile (–40 marks)

• PwBD: 5th percentile (90 marks)

With the revised cut-off, a larger pool of candidates has become eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Where to Check Official Details

The revised counselling schedule and information brochure are available on the official MCC website mcc.nic.in.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducts online counselling for 50% AIQ postgraduate medical and dental seats. All candidates who have qualified for AIQ seats based on their NEET PG rank are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions.

