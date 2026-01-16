Mumbai, January 16: A viral video showing angry passengers confronting cabin crew aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi has reignited debate around flight delays, pilot duty-hour limits and airline preparedness. The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 1085, scheduled to depart Mumbai at 4:05 am on Thursday. According to reports, the aircraft remained stuck on the tarmac for more than three hours. Tensions escalated when the pilot declined to take off, citing that his permissible duty hours had been exceeded, forcing the flight to remain grounded.

Videos widely shared on social media captured the chaos inside the cabin, with visibly frustrated passengers shouting at crew members and demanding answers. In one clip, a man can be heard screaming, “Why the f** is he hiding like a f**ing rat?”—apparently referring to the pilot’s decision not to operate the flight after the prolonged delay. Air India Delhi-New York Flight AI101 Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged (Watch Video).

Chaos Erupts on IndiGo’s Mumbai–Krabi Flight After Pilot Refuses to Fly Beyond Duty Hours

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed that the delay pushed the aircraft’s arrival in Krabi from around 10 am to nearly 1 pm, derailing travel plans for many holidaymakers. Mid-Air Chaos: Man Removed from Flight After Objecting to Wife Talking to Other Men, Throws Food at Fellow Passengers (Watch Video).

Following the backlash, IndiGo issued a statement explaining that the delay was caused by multiple factors, including the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and crew members crossing regulated duty-time limits. The airline said two passengers behaved inappropriately during the wait and were declared unruly as per standard operating procedures.

“They were deboarded and handed over to security agencies, which led to further delays,” the airline said. IndiGo added that meals and refreshments were served multiple times during the wait and that ground staff were available to assist passengers. “We regret the inconvenience caused and remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all,” the statement noted.

The incident has also brought renewed focus on IndiGo’s operational challenges following last December’s disruption, when new crew rostering rules mandating additional rest hours for pilots came into force. Despite months of notice, reports claimed the airline struggled to adjust staffing schedules, triggering a massive pilot shortage and the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.

As air travel demand remains high, the Mumbai–Krabi episode highlights the growing friction between safety regulations, airline operations and passenger expectations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Arun Ruby), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).