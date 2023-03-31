New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education has enrolled a fresh exciting learning app for primary kids that understands the significance of fun in learning. The 'App' lives up to its name, 'Funtopia', as it is packed with colourful, striking, and entertaining games like 'Bubble-Busters', with crumbs of learning embedded here and there in the game format. Praadis Education, as most us know, is one of the most liked and highly-rated digital education platforms in India that has been serving students from all grades and boards.

So far, Praadis Education and Praadis Education Junior topped the list of parents' favourites. But as soon as the company launched its new primary kids-centered app called 'Funtopia,' it has bagged positive feedback and support from parents for its colourfully crafted interface, that is capable of seizing kids' attention immediately.

Praadis team of tech and teacher experts, believe that connecting with people and learning from them in a fun and engaging way is crucial for students to excel in their academics. They recognize that learning isn't just about absorbing and retaining information but also about enjoying the process. In fact, studies show that incorporating fun into the learning process can help raise student engagement and motivation. When students enjoy what they're learning, it inadvertently forms an impression on them. You can even find them unconsciously singing or repeating what they've learned while doing their daily business at home. This is because fun and enjoyment stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain, a chemical that helps with memory and attention.

'Funtopia', the learning app from Praadis Education fuses fun into the learning experience by serving a plethora of fun-filled activites for primary children like digital-colouring books, awe-inspiring interactive games, with 3D augmented reality game as the star feature, where these young learners can see and interact with 3D shapes and forms to expand their cognitive, motor, and analytical skills.

It's no secret that traditional learning can most of the times be monotonous for small children, and fun needs to be factored in while formulating the curriculum for such students. This will help in inculcating a love for learning in them. Praadis Education views this aspect of education as indispensable and demonstrates its dedication to making education an enjoyable activity through the release of 'Funtopia'. We hope that the 'App' finds a special place in a child's daily routine.

