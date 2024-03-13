VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: Within the world of classic cars, FIVA (the Federation Internationale des Vehicules Anciens) is a global preserver committed to promote, protect and restore historic vehicles. FIVA was founded in 1966 and has since grown to become a global network of enthusiasts in more than 80 countries, actively preserving the rich history of automobiles. As a consultative entity working with UNESCO, FIVA embodies the global enthusiasm for automobile heritage worldwide.

Established in 2021, the FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame serves as a beacon, highlighting notable figures who have made a lasting impact on the automotive sector. In 2023, out of a pool of over 30 nominees, nine distinguished individuals were handpicked to join this prestigious assembly. Notably, among these luminaries was the first-ever Indian automotive collector to be honored - Pranlal Bhogilal. The esteemed panel of judges, featuring global authorities like Tiddo Bresters, McKeel Hagerty, Nick Mason and Navaz Bhathena Sandhu, recognized Bhogilal's lasting impact in an industry that reverberates with passion and history.

Pranlal Bhogilal, a well-known businessman and Guinness World Record holder, established himself as a leader in India's historic vehicle movement. His vision of conserving the history of vintage cars came to life when he founded the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI). But Bhogilal's voyage went well beyond Indian borders, leaving a lasting impression on the history of vintage and classic cars worldwide.

In 2005, Bhogilal opened the Auto World Vintage Car Museum at Kathwada, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, fulfilling a lifelong desire. The museum, known as Autoworld, provides an enthralling backdrop for his extraordinary collection. Most of his vehicles, including several motorcycles and horse-drawn carriages, are kept in Kathwada. The remaining automobiles are situated in Bhogilal's residences in Mumbai as well as his city palace in Ahmedabad.

FIVA's recognition of Pranlal Bhogilal as the inaugural Indian inductee into the Heritage Hall of Fame is a testament to his enduring impact. In a landscape flooded with nominations from FIVA clubs worldwide, Bhogilal's legacy emerged distinctly. What set Bhogilal apart was not merely his influence on Indian automotive history but his profound contribution to the broader international tapestry of vintage and classic vehicles.

Historic car preservation is important for reasons beyond nostalgia especially at a time of fast technical advancement. The Pranlal Bhogilal Collection, the pinnacle of Bhogilal's success, is permanently housed in FIVA's Heritage Hall of Fame and serves as a reminder of the critical necessity to preserve our automotive heritage for future generations.

The Pranlal Bhogilal Collection is more than just a collection of vintage automobiles, it is curated with painstaking dedication and skill. It captures the spirit of every period it spans and stands as a living witness to the development of automotive design.

In the intricate dance between tradition and progress, Pranlal Bhogilal's legacy is a guiding light. His induction into FIVA's Heritage Hall of Fame not only immortalizes a man's passion but elevates the status of Indian automotive heritage on the world stage. Bhogilal's legacy is an inspiration for enthusiasts, a celebration of the automotive journey, and a reminder that behind each vintage car lies a story waiting to be told, preserved and cherished.

