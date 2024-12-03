NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 3: Minda Corporation Limited has received the President's National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2024 under the category "Divyangjano Ke Liye Sarvashrestha Niyokta" (Best Employer for Persons with Disabilities). The award was presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking on the recognition, Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation, said, "This award is a testament to our collective commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and is a finest expression of 'Mobility for Everyone'. At Minda Corporation, we believe that inclusion is not just a responsibility but a way to create a more equitable society. Through Saksham, we aim to inspire others to join this journey of breaking barriers and fostering opportunities for all."

The award recognises Spark Minda Foundation's (100% Subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited) flagship initiative, Saksham. Aligned with the foundation's vision, this initiative has positively impacted the lives of over 21,000 PwDs by addressing their mobility, education and employment needs. To date, over 1,200 PwDs have been employed across Spark Minda factories.

Spark Minda Foundation has also established permanent centres for the empowerment in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These centers provide skill training, assistive aids, and livelihood opportunities to PwDs. In addition, annual camps are organised in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

To enhance its impact, Spark Minda Foundation has collaborated with more than thirty-five government bodies, NGOs, and organisations to provide employment and skill training for PwDs across India. Through Saksham, PwDs are also supported with assistive aids such as prosthetics, orthotics, walkers, crutches, and wheelchairs, enabling them to lead more independent lives.

The President's Award adds to Spark Minda Group's achievements, including recognitions from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the CII-ITC Sustainability Award.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a panIndia presence and significant international footprint. The Company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics; Information and Connected Systems and Plastic and Interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The Company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.

For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with cutting edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.

Spark Minda Foundation, the CSR wing of the Spark Minda Group, focuses on community development by addressing key areas such as youth skilling, women empowerment, healthcare, PwD empowerment, and environmental sustainability. As a 100% subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited, a company listed on the BSE and NSE, the Foundation leverages innovative partnerships and impactful initiatives to drive meaningful change in India and beyond.

For further information on Minda Corporation visit www.sparkminda.com.

