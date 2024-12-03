Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets to win the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Multan. Chasing 140 to win, Pakistan wrapped up the run-chase with relative ease, finishing the match in 11 overs. This was the first time that the Pakistan blind cricket team won the title and it will surely be celebrated by their fans for quite some time to come. The Blind T20 World Cup 2024 title win also saw Pakistan go on to win it all without losing a single match, something that only explains how dominant they have been in the competition. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Won’t Compete in Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan After Denial of Permission.

The Blind T20 World Cup 2024 saw a bit of controversy emerge at the start when the Indian blind cricket team had to pull out due to a refusal by their government. This was the fourth time that the tournament was conducted and Pakistan thus become the second team after India to win the Blind T20 World Cup. Coming to the match, Pakistan's best bowler was Babar Ali who scalped two wickets. Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2024 Deadlock, CABI Chief Says, ‘India Will Host Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind, Pakistan Have Nothing To Do With It’.

Bangladesh's Arif Hussain struck a half-century to propel the side to a challenging total of some sort. In response, Pakistan Nisar Ali and Mohammad Safdar ensured that the target was achieved without any major hiccups. Nisar Ali struck 72 runs and was his team's top-scorer. Earlier, Pakistan had beaten Nepal in the semifinal while Bangladesh got the better of Sri Lanka to make it to the summit clash played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).