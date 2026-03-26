PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd., a leader in protocol analysis and validation solutions, announced enhancements to its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer, adding support for higher-level management protocols increasingly used in modern computing platforms.

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As systems evolve to support AI workloads, high-performance computing, DDR5 memory, & CXL platforms, the I3C interface is emerging as a backbone for platform management and device communication. The enhanced PGY-I3C-EX-PD enables engineers to validate application-layer protocols over I3C, including MCTP, NVMe-MI, SPDM, and PLDM.

These protocols enable key functions such as device discovery, telemetry monitoring, firmware updates, authentication, and secure communication across next-generation computing systems. By supporting validation of both I3C transport and higher-level protocols, the PGY-I3C-EX-PD helps engineers accelerate development and improve reliability.

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"The growth of AI infrastructure and high-performance computing platforms is changing how devices communicate, manage system intelligence," said Godfree Coelho, Founder & CEO of Prodigy Technovations. "I3C is becoming an important interface for platform management across servers, storage, and memory subsystems. With these enhancements, engineers can validate both the I3C protocol and the management protocols built on top of it."

The PGY-I3C-EX-PD provides a platform for protocol exercising, traffic generation, protocol decode, and error analysis, allowing engineers to test real-world scenarios during development. It can operate as an I3C Controller, Target, or Secondary Controller, enabling validation across multiple architectures.

The solution also supports I2C controller and target emulation, allowing testing of hybrid I2C/I3C environments common in modern SoC designs. Features such as error injection, margin testing, protocol triggering, and continuous streaming capture help engineers validate system communication and robustness.

Key Features of PGY-I3C-EX-PD

- Supports I3C v1.0, v1.1, v1.1.1, and v1.2- Emulates I3C Controller, Target, and Secondary Controller- Supports I2C Controller and Target emulation- Data rate support from 1 Hz to 12.5 MHz- Protocol analysis for SDR, HDR-DDR, HDR-TSL, HDR-TSP, and HDR-BT traffic- Support for MCTP, NVMe-MI, SPDM, and PLDM- Error injection- Multi OS support Windows, MACos and LinuxPricing and Availability

The enhanced PGY-I3C-EX-PD is available immediately. For evaluation or pricing information, contact: contact@prodigytechno.com.

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations is a leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream & emerging technologies including PCIe, UFS, eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS-II, I3C, RFFE, & SPMI, helping engineers validate complex hardware designs.

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