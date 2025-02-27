NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: On World Protein Day 2025, Right to Protein, now in its 6th year announced its theme for 2025 to be #RightWayToProtein. This year's campaign focuses on educating people to make informed, balanced, and sustainable protein choices to enhance health and well-being.

The Right to Protein initiative, powered by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), has been a leading force in raising awareness about adequate protein consumption in India. And with each passing year, it has evolved to now become a global call to action, expanding its reach across South Asia.

The focus this year remains largely on ensuring both the right quality and quantity of protein for all. While progress has been made in addressing protein sufficiency over the past few years, the conversation now shifts to ensuring that quality protein is accessible to everyone. What lies at the core of the Right to Protein initiative is its commitment to fueling South Asia by promoting sustainable, nutrient-dense protein solutions across the region.

Manan Vora, Orthopedic Surgeon, Health & Longevity Educator, emphasized the importance of understanding protein quality, "While the world continues to understand the importance of a balanced meal and a protein sufficient diet, what continues to exist as a core problem is people not understanding that not all protein is created equal. Hence, it is essential for individuals to not only meet their daily protein requirements but also to focus on high-quality, diverse sources of protein that are sustainable and beneficial for long-term health."

"At U.S Soy, we have always remained committed to meeting the ever-growing nutrition demand worldwide. And this year, through #RightWayToProtein, our aim is to bridge the knowledge gap around protein and inspire consumers to make informed dietary choices. Whether plant-based or animal-based, the right mix of protein sources can play a transformative role in improving overall nutrition and well-being. This year, through The Right to Protein we also want to emphasize quality protein and its accessibility for all," said, Deeba Giannoulis, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs SAASSA at the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC).

Siddharth Ramasubramanian, CEO & Founder, Hello Tempayy, said, "At Hello Tempayy, the right way to protein starts with offering protein choices that can be incorporated into one's daily life. Easy to cook, versatile and affordable are key elements to adoption. Tempeh is a new category and easy access for vegetarians who severely lack protein options. With #RightWayToProtein we are building awareness and driving category adoption. We believe protein consumption in India is going to exponentially grow resulting in healthier, stronger nation."

In line with the same, SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Nikunj Biyani, said, "We believe protein is for everyone--not just athletes or fitness enthusiasts, but also everyday hustlers, busy parents, students with jam-packed schedules, and yes, even the occasional weekend warriors. But let's be real--choosing healthier options can feel anything but easy, affordable, or fun. The goal at SuperYou is to simplify healthier choices, ensuring that protein-rich foods fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles."

As part of our commitment to spread awareness about the importance of quality protein and its accessibility, hampers have been sent to industry specialists in the food and nutrition space, journalists, influencers, and nutritionists. These hampers included products from brands like SuperYou, Hello Tempayy, Whole Truth Foods, and GoodDot.

Right to Protein is all set to celebrate World Protein Day on February 27, 2025, and through the theme of #RightWayToProtein we urge and encourage everyone to join The Right to Protein initiative or a better, sustainable and healthier life. Follow us on our social media to be part of the conversations! Stay connected on Instagram @RightToProteinSouthAsia and Facebook Right To Protein South Asia and LinkedIn at Right to Protein South Asia. Let's make #RightWaytoProtein the global standard for good health.

Right to Protein is an awareness initiative, powered by USSEC, to educate consumers on the importance of adequate protein consumption, growing the category across regions. #RightToProtein as a community and a conversation is building knowledge on different types of protein food & feed sources, to meet larger nutritional goals.

Since its launch in 2019, the 'Right to Protein' campaign has transcended borders, expanding its footprint to several other countries and spreading the message of 'role of protein in nutrition security'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)