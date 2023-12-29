Business News | Provident Housing Announces Special Discount for Armed Forces Personnel, Veterans

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29: Provident Housing Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara Limited focused on mid-segment housing, has announced a unique scheme to assist serving and retired armed forces personnel in owning a home. The developer will offer a special discount of 2 per cent for eligible armed forces personnel across projects.

Also Read | KL Rahul Insights on Injuries and Rehab Before ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Says 'Haven't Thought of Making It on Time'.

As of last count, India has around 1.4 million serving personnel and around 2.6 million veterans. This scheme aims to help them own a home in a Provident community. A special commitment by Provident Housing to this effect was handed over to Major General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, at a meeting in his office.

"We are a forward-looking company with many industry firsts to our name, and we wanted to show our Armed Forces our respect for the protection they provide us. Just as our employees serve the company, our soldiers serve our country with pride and distinction. To show our gratitude, the idea of inviting them into a Provident Home was born," said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing.

Also Read | Berlin Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Money Heist's Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The eligibility criteria include all serving and retired members of the Army, Navy and Air Force, spouses and children of serving and retired members, and officers of the Short Service Commission who have completed full tenure. However, individuals with less than five years of service will not be eligible for the same.

Provident Housing has 12 projects across nine cities, and the discounts will be offered across all existing and new launches till 31st December 2024, after which it will be reviewed again.

For more details on Armed Forces special pricing, contact 080 44555545 or mail forcesregistration@providenthousing.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)