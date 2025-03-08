VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: "Vision for AI-driven agriculture by 2025 underscores the transformative potential of this technology to ensure food security, uplift rural livelihoods, and combat climate change," quotes Dr. PS Gahlaut.

Also Read | Donald Trump Mentions Taiwan and South Korea While Saying United States Lost Semiconductor Business to Foreign Countries.

Agriculture has long been the backbone of India's economy, supporting nearly half of its workforce and contributing significantly to its GDP. However, the sector faces persistent challenges, including erratic climate changes, declining soil fertility, inefficient resource management, and outdated farming practices. As we step into 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative force poised to revolutionize Indian agriculture and address these challenges.

Dr. PS Gahlaut, an eminent voice in agricultural innovation and the Managing Director of Indian Potash Limited, envisions AI as a key enabler for sustainable farming in India. Highlighting its potential, Dr. Gahlaut states, "Precision agriculture leverages AI-driven tools to monitor, analyze, and manage farm operations with pinpoint accuracy." He further explains, "This technology enables farmers to detect crop diseases and pest infestations early, optimize irrigation and fertilizer use based on real-time data, and monitor soil health for balanced nutrient management." By enhancing crop yields while minimizing resource wastage, precision agriculture addresses critical issues such as water scarcity and excessive chemical use, paving the way for sustainable farming practices.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Celebrate Women's Day With Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari.

Climate-Smart Farming AI plays a pivotal role in addressing climate variability, a significant challenge for Indian farmers who rely on unpredictable monsoons and are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. "AI-powered weather prediction models provide hyperlocal forecasts, enabling farmers to make informed decisions about planting, harvesting, and protecting crops from adverse weather. Additionally, AI can model climate change scenarios and suggest adaptive strategies, such as crop diversification and the adoption of drought-resistant crop varieties, to ensure long-term resilience," quotes Dr. PS Gahlaut.

Supply Chain Optimization India's agricultural sector suffers from significant post-harvest losses due to inefficiencies in the supply chain. AI applications in logistics optimize routes, reduce transit times, and predict demand trends, ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce. "Furthermore, AI-enabled digital marketplaces directly connect farmers to buyers, bypassing middlemen and increasing profitability. These platforms enhance market transparency, allowing farmers to access larger networks of buyers and sellers," mentions Dr. Gahlaut.

Smart Farm Machinery AI is transforming farm equipment, making it smarter and more efficient. Autonomous tractors, AI-enabled harvesters, and robotic planters are becoming increasingly accessible to Indian farmers. These innovations reduce manual labor, save time, and ensure precision farming tailored to specific crop and soil needs. With AI integration, machinery adapts to the unique requirements of each farm, enhancing productivity without overburdening natural resources.

Policy Support and Farmer Education: The widespread adoption of AI in agriculture depends on supportive government policies and farmer education. Subsidizing AI technologies, investing in rural internet connectivity, and fostering public-private partnerships are crucial steps to accelerate AI penetration in agriculture. Equally important are training programs that empower farmers to adopt AI tools confidently. Localized apps in regional languages and user-friendly interfaces help bridge the digital divide, ensuring inclusivity and widespread adoption.

Ensuring Sustainability AI-driven farming practices inherently promote sustainability by optimizing the use of inputs like water, fertilizers, and pesticides, thus reducing environmental impact while enhancing productivity. AI also supports organic farming by monitoring soil and crop health without synthetic inputs, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly produce.

Challenges and the Road Ahead While the benefits of AI in agriculture are undeniable, challenges persist. High costs of AI technologies, lack of digital infrastructure in rural areas, and data privacy concerns are significant barriers to adoption. Addressing these issues requires collaborative efforts from the government, technology companies, and agricultural organizations to create a conducive ecosystem for AI integration.

While concluding, PS Gahlaut mentions, "Vision for AI-driven agriculture by 2025 underscores the transformative potential of this technology to ensure food security, uplift rural livelihoods, and combat climate change. By integrating AI across the agricultural value chain, India can achieve a sustainable and resilient farming future." The collaboration of stakeholders--farmers, technologists, policymakers, and researchers--will be crucial in shaping this journey. AI is not just a tool but the cornerstone of an agricultural revolution that will define India's progress in the years ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)