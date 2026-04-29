MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to salvage their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign as they host the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in MI vs SRH match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening. With Mumbai fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive and Hyderabad aiming to solidify their top-four position, this fixture offers crucial points for both sides at a pivotal stage of the tournament. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs SRH IPL 2026.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

Given the batting-friendly conditions and the current form of both franchises, fantasy managers should prioritise top-order batters and proven death-over specialists.

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (SRH) has been outstanding at number three this season, providing quick runs in the middle overs, whilst Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) remains a reliable and destructive finisher.

Batters: Travis Head (SRH) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are essential picks, having established themselves as the most potent opening pair of the tournament. For MI, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Mumbai's top scorer this season with 181 runs, are dependable options who know the home conditions well.

All-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) provides dual value with both bat and ball, making him a necessary inclusion to balance your fantasy side.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) will be crucial for the hosts in the powerplay to try and break the opening stand, while Pat Cummins (SRH) offers valuable variations and wicket-taking ability in the middle and death overs.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are strong captaincy candidates due to their aggressive powerplay scoring rates. Hardik Pandya serves as an excellent vice-captain option, given his historically proven track record at the Wankhede. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination?

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium remains a premier batting venue, characterised by a red soil pitch that offers true bounce and excellent carry. In IPL 2026, the average first-innings score at this ground has surged to a staggering 216 runs. With short square boundaries, batters are heavily favoured to score freely.

The weather forecast predicts a warm, humid evening in Mumbai with temperatures hovering around 29°C. Heavy dew is expected in the second innings, which will likely prompt the captain who wins the toss to opt to bowl first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).