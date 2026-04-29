GitHub Down: Developer Platform Issues 24-Hour Recovery Warning for Incomplete Pull Request Results As Users Report Outages

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

GitHub has been experiencing significant performance degradation today, April 29, primarily affecting Pull Request (PR) listings and search functionality. The platform confirmed it is in the process of reindexing its Elasticsearch cluster to restore incomplete PR data following an incident earlier this week. While core Git operations remain functional, users have reported "incomplete results" for repository pages, with a full recovery expected within the next 24 hours. According to WebsiteDownNews, GitHub is down, with users reporting outages as of 8:35 AM UTC. On its official page, GitHub said that mitigation is in progress, with full recovery of impacted pull request listings expected within approximately 24 hours. DarkSword iPhone Exploit Kit Leaked on GitHub, Millions of Outdated Devices at Risk of Cyberattacks: Report.

GitHub Is Down

🔴 Github is down Users are reporting outages as of 8:35 AM UTC. #GithubDown Check live status 👇https://t.co/EI5ybrpEhQ — WebsiteDownNews (@WebsiteDownNews) April 29, 2026

Mitigation Is in Progress, Says GitHub

GitHub says mitigation is in progress (Photo Credits: githubstatus.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (githubstatus.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).