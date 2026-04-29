Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife’s Alleged Lover in Shalimar Bagh, Walks Into Police Station to Surrender

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New Delhi, April 29: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife’s suspected lover in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area and later surrendered before the police. A case under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Shalimar Bagh Police Station, and further investigation is underway. According to police, the case was swiftly solved after the accused himself walked into the police station and confessed to the crime. At around 4:20 p.m., Virender (35), a resident of Indira Colony, informed officials that he had killed his tenant, Kanhaiya (29), inside his jhuggi.

Acting promptly, police teams rushed to the spot, where the accused led them to Jhuggi No. T-210. Inside, the victim was found lying on a bed with his throat slit and multiple stab injuries. The alleged murder weapon was recovered from the scene, and the accused was found wearing blood-stained clothes. During the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Virender suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and the deceased, which allegedly led to the brutal killing. CCTV footage from the area corroborated the presence of the accused at the crime scene. Etah Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Opposed His Extramarital Affair, Stages Accident for Insurance Payout; 2 Arrested As Attempt To Mislead Police Fails.

A crime team, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts and an Executive Magistrate, inspected the scene, collected evidence, and completed legal formalities. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. In a separate incident earlier on April 23, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The accused, identified as Deepak (28), surrendered at the police station around 1:30 A.M., claiming he had strangled his wife at their rented accommodation in Janta Mazdoor Colony. Bagalkote Shocker: Husband Kills Wife After Heated Argument Over Suspected Affair in Karnataka, Arrested.

Police rushed to the spot and found the woman lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. During interrogation, he cited frequent domestic disputes as the reason behind the crime.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).