New Delhi [India], March 26: Pune-based Dr. Mohammed Bawaji has been honored with the prestigious International Leadership Award at the Indo Japan Conclave Summit 2025 in Tokyo. The award was presented by the Indian Ambassador in Japan, recognizing Dr. Bawaji's outstanding contributions to Human Resource Innovation and the development of the HR Process Effectiveness Tool (HRPET), a globally recognized framework for enhancing HR efficiency and strategic impact.

A renowned HR Specialist, Career Coach, Corporate Trainer, and Author of 13 books on Human Resource Management, Dr. Bawaji has been an HR transformation pioneer. His book, Transformational HR Beyond Processes, has set new benchmarks for HR strategy.

Though not present himself during the holy month of Ramadan, his representative received the award on his behalf. In a strongly worded endorsement, the Indian Ambassador to Tokyo commended HRPET and urged its universal adoption by business firms.

This milestone was followed by the launch of CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd.'s HR Process Quality Certification, a revolutionary effort aimed at developing world-class standards of efficiency in HR processes. Also launched was RM Solution's Business Intelligence Trust Mark Certification, to enhance organizational decision-making based on data-driven knowledge. These are a landmark step toward revolutionizing HR standards and organizational intelligence worldwide.

In further strengthening its global footprint, CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd. also expanded its HR consulting and training services to the UAE, catering to organizations interested in becoming workforce excellence leaders through best-in-class HR practices.

Dr. Mohammed Bawaji also announced that a new edition of HRPET would be released shortly, further enhancing its functionality to meet the evolving needs of HR professionals and organizations worldwide.

Expressing gratitude to him, Dr. Bawaji stated:

"This award is not just a career milestone but also a testament to the evolution of HR as a business driver of success. With our new certifications, UAE expansion, and the imminent launch of the upgraded version of HRPET, we aim to set new global standards for HR excellence."

This award solidifies Dr. Bawaji's position as a globally recognized thought leader in HR innovation, talent development, and organizational performance.

