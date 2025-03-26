Mumbai, March 26: Shiv Sena(UBT) has slammed the Mahayuti government, Mumbai Police and the Shiv Sena over the ransacking of the studio over the controversial remarks by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, saying that the criticism, which is the soul of democracy as advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trampled. Shiv Sena(UBT), in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial, questioned what the Maharashtra Home Minister and police were doing while chaos was going on in Mumbai city.

“PM Modi says criticism is the soul of democracy. Here, both democracy and the soul have been trampled underfoot by PM Modi's supporters and are exposed. Instead of taking action against the goons who attacked the podcast studio, the Home Minister asked Kunal Kamra to apologise to Shinde and settle the matter. There is no such thing as freedom of expression. Fadnavis' ancestors fought against the strangulation of freedom of expression during the Emergency. It no longer seems true that these people went to jail against the Emergency and fought against Indira Gandhi," reads the editorial. Kunal Kamra Drops New Song Video ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’ on His Official YouTube Channel Amid Backlash, Summons From Mumbai Police Over ‘Parody’ on Eknath Shinde.

“Using the pretext of criticism, the pro-Modi Shinde group attacked a 'podcast studio'. They destroyed the studio and the platform of freedom of expression. They threatened to kill 'podcast' artist Kunal Kamra. What was the Maharashtra Home Minister doing and what were his police doing while this chaos was going on in Mumbai city?" says the editorial.

“Was the police a silent spectator while the vandalism was going on or were they in a role of cooperating with the vandals? As soon as the pro-Modi Shinde group vandalized Kamra's studio, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation woke up and reached the studio with a dormant bulldozer. The civic body decided that many works in the studio were illegal and demolished it. BMC realised that there was illegal construction done inside the studio only after the stand-up comedian, without taking anyone’s name, read out his poem full of sarcasm. The BMC’s action should also be called a joke,” says the editorial. Kunal Kamra Remains Defiant After Stand-Up Comedy Criticising Eknath Shinde, Says ‘Poking Fun at Leaders Not Against Law’, Shiv Sena Neta Compares Comic’s Remarks to Taking ‘Supari’.

The editorial further says, “Apologise and go away seems to be the policy of the current Chief Minister. If the podcaster has made a wrong and defamatory criticism, legal action can be taken against him, but threats, beatings and vandalism before the crime are proven hooliganism. Home Minister Fadnavis is openly supporting this hooliganism.”

Thackeray faction, while stepping up attacks against Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' remarks, asks, “Shinde’s supporters attacked Kunal Kamra, but they are not ready to say a single word against a journalist Prashant Koratkar who insulted Shivaji. So has the Maharashtra government granted Koratkar the freedom of expression to insult Shivaji?"

The Shiv Sena(UBT) asks whether the Shinde faction will march at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s residence and question him over his statement that ''There are many 'Khokyabhai' sitting in the Vidhan Sabha.''

"This statement reflects reality. Raj Thackeray called all those who defected with 50 boxes and got elected on the strength of those boxes 'Khokyabhai'. The government belongs to these 'Khokyabhai's'. Are Shinde's people going to march towards Raj Thackeray's house today because he gave the analogy of 'Khokyabhai'?" reads the Saamana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).