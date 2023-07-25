BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: Puravankara Limited (BSE:532891) announced a strategic brand refresh for its luxury homes segment this week, which will now be marketed under the name ‘Purva’. The company also announced a new vision statement: ‘To create a sustainable world for people to live their dreams’, underscoring its unwavering commitment to Environment Social and Governance (ESG) principles and to its cherished customers. With an increased focus on sustainability, Puravankara aims to foster communities that empower its residents to live their lives to the fullest. Everything the brand does is to ensure it is always about the customer and therefore, ‘Always about You’ - the tagline for the Purva brand. This emphasises its customer-first approach through the entire home-buying journey. Commenting on the same, Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited said, "Customers have always been central to us at Puravankara. We’ve invested the past 48 years in keeping the customer at the centre of our universe. Our focus has been on delivery excellence and providing the best experiences to our customers. With this brand refresh, we are reinforcing our dedication to being an integral part of every homebuyer's journey - from selecting their dream home, through the construction journey to cherishing every moment of living in the Purva community." The rebranding of luxury homes under the name ‘Purva’ promises customers an even more engaging and personalised experience. The metamorphosis represents Puravankara's steadfast dedication to excellence, sustainability, and customer-centricity. Puravankara Limited takes immense pride in its flagship offering, the World Home Collection, which is a testament to its dedication to crafting extraordinary living spaces. Furthermore, the wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Housing, is committed to creating homes for first-time home buyers, while the brand Purva Land focuses on plotted developments, adding to the company's diverse portfolio.

