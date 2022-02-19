Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ninety One electric cycles are known for their exceptional quality, stylish body, and top-tier features. Customers can buy their favourite Ninety One electric cycle with exciting deals and discounts at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. A range of Ninety One cycles is available on EMIs starting from Rs. 3,000 along with the other cashback offers.

Shoppers can purchase Ninety One electric cycles with No Cost EMI plans using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. They can also choose the option of flexible repayment tenor with no extra charges. The EMI Store's zero down payment policy covers some products that remain exempted from the lump-sum deposit made during the purchase.

Due to their great style and excellent features, Ninety One electric cycles are the perfect choice for teens and adults alike. Some of the top products available at the EMI Store include:

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Silver and Grey) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Orange and Grey) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Black and Red) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 1,000 cashback

Shop for Ninety One electric cycles on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

-Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.-Choose the preferred Ninety One electric cycle and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.-On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.-To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.-A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

