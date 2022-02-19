Delhi, February 19: The Northern Indian states are witnessing a significant change in weather as cold day conditions declined. However, IMD has predicted strong gusting winds in the north Indian states. Meanwhile, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness rains, says IMD.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of western disturbance Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Muzaffarabad are expected to witness rainfall during the next five days. Weather Forecast: North India Witnessing Rise In Minimum Temperatures; Rainfall Predicted In Several States Over Next 2-3 Days.

No significant change in minimum temperature said IMD. The minimum temperature in Uttar Pradesh today is 11 degrees celsius, and the maximum temperature in the region will be 27 degrees Celcius. While the minimum temperature in Jammu will be 9 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 23.

