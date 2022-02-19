Tottenham Hotspur are going through a horrible run of form in the English Premier League with three defeats on the bounce. Their fixture list takes them to an away trip at Etihad to face Manchester City which further complicates matters. Antonio Conte is realizing the challenge he has at the London-based club with turning the fickle mindset of the players not easy. He has the support of the board but several media outlets have written about Conte’s growing displeasure at the helm of things. Tottenham Hotspur are still in the top four race but a defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s men will further the downward slide. For defending champions Manchester City, the job is simple – continue doing what they have been from the start of the campaign. Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 11:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo To Replace Harry Maguire As Manchester United Captain? Ralf Rangnick Denies Rumours

Jack Grealish continues to miss games for Manchester City with a shin problem. Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are other notable absentees for the home side. Phil Foden is likely to keep his place as the false nine for City with the in-form Raheem Sterling on the left. Riyad Mahrez has been the first choice for the right-wing slot while the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri occupy the midfield berths.

Olivier Skipp and Japhet Tanganga miss out for Tottenham Hotspur but there are positives too with the return of Steven Bergwijn and Eric Dier. Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min make up the front three for the visitors with new signing Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shielding the back three. The returning Eric Dier needs to have a good game if Spurs are to get a positive result.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur,, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Norwich City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City are a dominant force in the league and they will certainly find a way to defeat their opponents.

