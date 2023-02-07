New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Jassim bin Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Qatar Minister of Transport has called on Union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, agendas for sustainable infrastructure development with efficient collaboration between the two nations have been discussed in the presence of senior officials of both countries.

On Monday, the Qatari minister also had a discussion with Union ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Glad to meet Qatar Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti in New Delhi. Had a wonderful discussion on strengthening - maritime cooperation including the interaction between Indian and Qatari ports," Sonowal tweeted. (ANI)

