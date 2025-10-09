VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced significant progress in its collaborative "QNX® Everywhere in Education for India" initiative with Pi Square Technologies, aimed at building a future-ready embedded software workforce. Since launching in February 2025, the initiative has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, embedding QNX technologies into engineering curricula and laying the groundwork for a new generation of skilled developers.

In just over six months, the program has achieved several key milestones including -

* Established four regional clusters of participating universities and colleges across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore.* Signed 32 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading academic institutions, including Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Madras Institute of Technology, and B.V. Raju Institute of Technology, among others. * Trained and certified 77 faculty members in QNX technologies, enabling sustainable, in-house delivery of embedded software education.* Enrolled over 1,000 students, with the first cohort expected to grow to 2,500 students by year-end.* Launched 14 dedicated learning labs, each equipped with Raspberry Pi 4 devices running QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, providing students with hands-on experience with real-world development tools.

"This initiative is about more than skills - it's about empowering a community of people who will drive the future of embedded software innovation," said Raj Jain, Vice President, QNX Engineering and Head of R&D Hyderabad. "The energy and commitment we've seen from educators and students is inspiring, and it reinforces our belief that this is the beginning of a powerful movement in India's tech landscape."

"At Pi Square, we believe true innovation starts in the classroom. Our collaboration with QNX is helping to redefine how embedded software development is taught across India - making education more hands-on, industry-aligned, and future-focused," said Srinivasa Raju, CEO at Pi Square Technologies. "This early momentum shows the power of purposeful collaboration between industry and academia to unlock India's engineering potential and build a globally competitive, job-ready workforce. We look forward to building on this progress, reaching more institutions, and shaping the next generation of embedded systems innovators."

A cornerstone of QNX's international expansion strategy, the QNX® Everywhere program is aimed at democratizing access to cutting-edge embedded software education while fueling innovation in safety-critical sectors such as automotive, industrial automation, robotics, medical devices, and beyond. In collaboration with Pi Square Technologies, QNX is working to partner with hundreds of academic institutions across India to embed its foundational tools and technologies directly into engineering curricula. This joint effort seeks to rapidly scale a new generation of India-based engineers equipped with practical, job-ready skills in embedded systems development while reinforcing QNX's broader workforce strategy, including cultivating the future talent that will help power and grow its Engineering and Innovation Center in Hyderabad.

To join the QNX developer community and get a free QNX® SDP 8.0 license for your personal non-commercial use, visit https://www.qnx.com/products/everywhere/. For faculty at academic institutions wishing to license QNX software for free on a multiuser basis, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/company/qnx-in-education.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Pi Square Technologies

Pi Square is a global technology company headquartered in Detroit, USA, with operations in India (Bangalore and Hyderabad), Germany, and the UK. Pi Square's engineering division primarily focuses on providing embedded software services and solutions for the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors. Currently, it supports global automotive customers in the areas of ADAS/AD, digital cockpit (IVI, cluster), SDV, vehicle, and body controls. The company is also developing its own product line in the EV charging ecosystem.

