The India national cricket team will face the West Indies national cricket team in the final Test of the two-match series. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting on Friday, October 10. The second Test between India vs West Indies will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs West Indies Test match's best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. When is IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

The Shubman Gill-led India thrashed Roston Chase's West Indies by an innings and 140 runs. Talking about the match, the visitors were bundled out for 162 runs in the first innings after speedster Mohammed Siraj took a four-wicket haul. In response, India declared their first innings total at 448/5 after KL Rahul (100), wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) hammered centuries as India took a massive 286-run lead.

In the second innings of the West Indies, the visitors were all out for 146 runs after Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets and Siraj took three, and India won the one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel (IND).

Batters: Shubman Gill (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Roston Chase (WI), Washington Sundar (IND), Justin Greaves (WI).

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Jayden Seales (WI).

Who Will Win IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match?

In terms of Head-to-Head, the West Indies have the upper hand on India in Test cricket. However, in recent years, the Asian Giants have dominated against the Caribbean side. Team India has a strong side as compared to the West Indies. The Asian Giants thrashed the West Indies in the opening Test, and it is expected that the second Test will be a one-sided game with the Shubman Gill-led India emerging victorious and whitewashing the West Indies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).