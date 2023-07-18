Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation proving to be a boon for the residents of Salempur

Lucknow [India], July 18: A two-day free medical camp was organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal, Chairman of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation in the Salempur Kasba village in Salempur tehsil area.

There was a steady stream of patients from 7 am on the closing day. An estimated two and a half thousand people availed of the free check-up, free medicine and free treatment provided in the camp.

On the concluding day, Rajesh Singh Dayal expressed concern over health-related problems of the people and announced the next mega free medical camp will be held on July 29-30 at Bhishma Singh Baghel Inter College, Pipra Baghel Uttar Patti, Bhingari Bazar, Bhatpar Rani Did.

Patients were given treated free of cost by specialist doctors from Chandan Hospital, Lucknow.

Visiting patients expressed their desire to meet and talk to Rajesh Singh on this commendable initiative, on which Rajesh Singh expressed his happiness, listened to everyone and also provided financial assistance.

On the first day of the camp, a local in critical condition from Devasia village was admitted by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation for treatment at Chandan Hospital today through free ambulance facility. The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation will bear the complete treatment of the patient.

